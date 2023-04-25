We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Centene (CNC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2023, Centene (CNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $38.89 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.11, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.31 billion, representing a surprise of +7.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Centene performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Medical Health (Benefits) loss Ratios -Total Ratio (HBR): 87% compared to the 86.76% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Membership by line of business - Medicare PDP: 4459.3 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4312.66 thousand.
- Membership by line of business - Medicaid: 16322.3 thousand versus 16223.23 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Membership Medicaid - Traditional Medicaid: 14521.1 thousand versus 14498.85 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Membership Medicaid - High Acuity Medicaid: 1801.2 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1724.38 thousand.
- Membership - Commercial: 3530.8 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2514.79 thousand.
- Membership by line of business - Medicare: 1343.8 thousand compared to the 1439.62 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Premium: $33.83 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $33.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
- Revenues- Service: $1.13 billion compared to the $816.09 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Premium and service revenues: $34.95 billion versus $33.92 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Investment and other income: $353 million compared to the $216 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Centene have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.