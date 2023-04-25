Novartis (NVS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Novartis (
NVS Quick Quote NVS - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.95 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.71, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55, the EPS surprise was +10.32%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Novartis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Innovative Medicines - Total: $10.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%. Revenues- Net sales to third parties: $12.95 billion versus $12.55 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist - Total: $458 million compared to the $442.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year. Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade - Total: $547 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $518.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%. Revenues- Solid Tumors- Kisqali - Total: $415 million versus $337.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +73.6% change. Revenues- Neuroscience- Gilenya - Total: $232 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $242.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -61.7%. Revenues- Immunology-Cosentyx - Total: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year. Revenues- Cardiovascular- Entresto - Total: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year. Revenues- Established Brands- Galvus Group - Total: $183 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $180.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.3%. Revenues- Established Brands- Exforge Group - Total: $186 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.38 million. Revenues- Hematology- Kymriah - Total: $135 million compared to the $137.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna - Total: $462 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $457.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. View all Key Company Metrics for Novartis here>>>
Shares of Novartis have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
