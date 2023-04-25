UPS (UPS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

United Parcel Service (
Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total: $20.47 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.80. Average daily package volume - International Package - Export: 1682 thousand versus 1671 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic: 1635 thousand versus 1639.75 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground: $11.21 compared to the $11.14 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions: $3.40 billion compared to the $3.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.5% year over year. Revenue- International Package: $4.54 billion versus $4.54 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package: $14.99 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Revenue- International Package - Cargo: $197 million compared to the $248.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.2% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package - Ground: $11.33 billion versus $10.93 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package - Next Day Air: $2.46 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year. Revenue- International Package - Domestic: $794 million versus $787.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change. Revenue- International Package - Export: $3.55 billion versus $3.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.
United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) reported $22.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $2.20 for the same period compares to $3.05 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.94 billion, representing a surprise of -0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how UPS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total: $20.47 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.80.
- Average daily package volume - International Package - Export: 1682 thousand versus 1671 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic: 1635 thousand versus 1639.75 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground: $11.21 compared to the $11.14 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions: $3.40 billion compared to the $3.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.5% year over year.
- Revenue- International Package: $4.54 billion versus $4.54 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.
- Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package: $14.99 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
- Revenue- International Package - Cargo: $197 million compared to the $248.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.2% year over year.
- Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package - Ground: $11.33 billion versus $10.93 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
- Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package - Next Day Air: $2.46 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
- Revenue- International Package - Domestic: $794 million versus $787.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
- Revenue- International Package - Export: $3.55 billion versus $3.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.
Shares of UPS have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.