Image: Bigstock

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. TPVG recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, TPVG has gained 5.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider TPVG's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on TPVG for more gains in the near future.


