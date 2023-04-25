Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO - Free Report) reported revenue of $92.34 million, up 23.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +12.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Peoples Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 4.53% compared to the 4.48% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 57.78% versus 60.66% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mortgage Banking Income: $0.31 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-interest income: $19.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.88 million.
Shares of Peoples Bancorp have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

