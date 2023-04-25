Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.74 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.51, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion, representing a surprise of -0.76%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northern Trust Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 1.62% versus 1.66% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance-Total earning assets: $135.96 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $131.87 billion.
  • Net Interest Income - FTE Adjusted: $544.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $539.03 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $1.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion.
Shares of Northern Trust Corporation have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

