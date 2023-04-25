Back to top

Ares Capital (ARCC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $618 million, up 40.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $631.63 million, representing a surprise of -2.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ares Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Dividend income: $121 million versus $110.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Other Income: $17 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.66 million.
  • Capital Structuring Service Fees: $10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $40.38 million.
  • Interest Income From Investments: $470 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $456.11 million.
Shares of Ares Capital have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

