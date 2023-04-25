Back to top

PulteGroup (PHM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) reported $3.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $2.35 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78, the EPS surprise was +32.02%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PulteGroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net New Orders in Units - Total: 7354 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5647.74.
  • Closings (units) - Total: 6394 versus 5562.76 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Selling Price - Total: $545 compared to the $570.07 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Unit Backlog - Total: 13129 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12351.56.
  • Homebuilding- Home sale revenues: $3.49 billion compared to the $3.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Financial Services: $57.94 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.1%.
  • Revenues- Homebuilding: $3.52 billion versus $3.20 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
  • Homebuilding- Land sale revenues: $30.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.
Shares of PulteGroup have returned +12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

