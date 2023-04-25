Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) reported $1.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of +0.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +206.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xerox Holdings Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Supplies, paper and other sales: $268 million compared to the $283.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Equipment sales: $385 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $388.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.6%.
  • Revenue- Services, maintenance and rentals: $1 billion compared to the $984.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Financing: $52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
Shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise