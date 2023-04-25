For the quarter ended March 2023, TransUnion (
TransUnion (TRU) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2023, TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) reported revenue of $940.3 million, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $913.69 million, representing a surprise of +2.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TransUnion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Consumer Interactive: $142.30 million compared to the $140.07 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.
- Revenue- International: $197.20 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $194.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
- Revenue- U.S. Information Services (U.S. Markets): $620.40 million versus $599.36 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
- Revenue- Total intersegment eliminations: -$19.70 million versus -$19.82 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue - UK: $47.20 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $51.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.3%.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue - Africa: $14.60 million compared to the $14.77 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue - India: $54.70 million compared to the $50.37 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue - Latin America: $28.60 million compared to the $29.02 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue - Canada: $31.40 million versus $30.44 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue - Asia Pacific: $20.80 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $18.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.1%.
- Revenue- USIS Gross Revenue (U.S. Markets) - Financial Services: $320.60 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $300.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.
- Revenue- USIS Gross Revenue (U.S. Markets) - Emerging Verticals: $299.80 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $299.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.
Shares of TransUnion have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.