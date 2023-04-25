Back to top

First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, First Commonwealth Financial (FCF - Free Report) reported revenue of $117.32 million, up 27.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +21.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Commonwealth Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Core Efficiency Ratio: 52.41% versus 51.46% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 4.01% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.11%.
  • Average balance-Total interest-earning assets: $9.58 billion compared to the $9.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gain on sale of mortgage loans: $0.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.94 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $22.96 million compared to the $25.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of First Commonwealth Financial have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

