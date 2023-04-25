See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2023, First Commonwealth Financial (FCF - Free Report) reported revenue of $117.32 million, up 27.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +21.62%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how First Commonwealth Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for First Commonwealth Financial here>>>
- Core Efficiency Ratio: 52.41% versus 51.46% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Interest Margin (FTE): 4.01% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.11%.
- Average balance-Total interest-earning assets: $9.58 billion compared to the $9.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Gain on sale of mortgage loans: $0.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.94 million.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $22.96 million compared to the $25.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of First Commonwealth Financial have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.