Invesco (IVZ) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, down 14.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion, representing a surprise of -0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Invesco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average AUM - Total: $1463 billion versus $1399.4 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- Other revenues: $50.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $49.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%.
  • Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees: $334.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $330.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%.
  • Operating revenues- Performance fees: $5.60 million compared to the $9.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +460% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Investment management fees: $1.03 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.9% change.
Shares of Invesco have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

