MSCI (MSCI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

- Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions: $1.84 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Retention Rate: 95.2% versus 95.57% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets: $38.71 million versus $36.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
- Operating Revenues- Analytics: $147.07 million compared to the $149.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate: $67.06 million versus $67.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.9% change.
- Operating Revenues- Index: $339.38 million compared to the $314.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees: $133.13 million versus $135.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change.
- Operating revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions: $196.68 million versus $193.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
- Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring: $9.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Index: $253.68 million compared to the $256.90 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- ESG and Climate: $17.88 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.01 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- All Other - Private Assets: $12.39 million versus $4.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of MSCI have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.