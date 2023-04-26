We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed at $33.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 11.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 20.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $831.77 million, up 99.64% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion, which would represent changes of +9.84% and +31.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.8.
Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.