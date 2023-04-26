We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) closed at $87.03, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 3.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.36, down 32.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, down 28.61% from the prior-year quarter.
AMN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.28 per share and revenue of $4.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.42% and -21.69%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.79, which means AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that AMN has a PEG ratio of 3.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.