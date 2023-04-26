We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Barings BDC (BBDC) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Barings BDC (BBDC - Free Report) closed at $7.47, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.58% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 11.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the business development company had lost 2.7% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Barings BDC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.55 million, up 52.08% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $271.82 million, which would represent changes of +3.57% and +24.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Barings BDC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Barings BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Barings BDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.94, which means Barings BDC is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.