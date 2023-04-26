Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Premier Financial (PFC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Premier Financial (PFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $68.75 million, down 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was -10.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Premier Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.9% versus 3.22% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 60.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 53.93%.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $12.46 million compared to the $15.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income: $56.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.87 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Premier Financial here>>>

Shares of Premier Financial have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise