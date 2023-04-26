Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Renasant (RNST) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Renasant (RNST - Free Report) reported $173.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.2%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Renasant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 61.26% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60.33%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.66% versus 3.74% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.16% compared to the 0.12% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $135.78 million versus $135.83 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest income (FTE): $138.53 million compared to the $138.40 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $37.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.65 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Renasant here>>>

Shares of Renasant have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Renasant Corporation (RNST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise