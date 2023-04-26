Illumina (ILMN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Illumina (
ILMN Quick Quote ILMN - Free Report) reported $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.1%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of +2.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +300.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Illumina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Product revenue: $922 million compared to the $903.98 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year. Revenue- GRAIL: $20 million compared to the $18.67 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Core Illumina: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Service and other revenue: $165 million versus $148.34 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change. Revenue- Product revenue- Instruments: $160 million versus $148.17 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.6% change. Revenue- Product revenue- Consumable: $770 million compared to the $749.91 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year. Revenue- Sequencing- Total: $965 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $905.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%. Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables: $692 million compared to the $667.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year. Revenue- Microarrays- Total: $111 million versus $117.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change. Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments: $6 million versus $4.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Microarrays- Consumables: $78 million compared to the $76.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments: $154 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $141.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.4%. View all Key Company Metrics for Illumina here>>>
Shares of Illumina have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Illumina (ILMN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Illumina (ILMN - Free Report) reported $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.1%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of +2.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +300.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Illumina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Illumina here>>>
- Revenue- Product revenue: $922 million compared to the $903.98 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year.
- Revenue- GRAIL: $20 million compared to the $18.67 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenue- Core Illumina: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenue- Service and other revenue: $165 million versus $148.34 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
- Revenue- Product revenue- Instruments: $160 million versus $148.17 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.6% change.
- Revenue- Product revenue- Consumable: $770 million compared to the $749.91 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Sequencing- Total: $965 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $905.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.
- Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables: $692 million compared to the $667.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Microarrays- Total: $111 million versus $117.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
- Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments: $6 million versus $4.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Revenue- Microarrays- Consumables: $78 million compared to the $76.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
- Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments: $154 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $141.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.4%.
Shares of Illumina have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.