Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Texas Instruments (TXN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) reported $4.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.7%. EPS of $1.85 for the same period compares to $2.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76, the EPS surprise was +5.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Instruments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other: $258 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $254.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16%.
  • Revenue- Embedded Processing: $832 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $801.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
  • Revenue- Analog: $3.29 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%.
  • Operating Profit- Analog: $1.57 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Other: $123 million compared to the $40.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Embedded Processing: $237 million versus $269.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Instruments here>>>

Shares of Texas Instruments have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise