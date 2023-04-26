Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Manhattan Associates (MANH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Manhattan Associates (MANH - Free Report) reported revenue of $221.01 million, up 23.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $200.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +23.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Manhattan Associates performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cloud subscriptions: $57.22 million versus $53.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +53.4% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $35.65 million versus $32.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
  • Revenue- Hardware: $6.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.1%.
  • Revenue- Services: $116.17 million versus $103.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.2% change.
  • Revenue- Software license: $5.35 million versus $3.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36% change.
Shares of Manhattan Associates have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

