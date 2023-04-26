Back to top

Compared to Estimates, First Busey (BUSE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

First Busey (BUSE - Free Report) reported $117.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.43 million, representing a surprise of -2.26%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Busey performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.13% compared to the 3.21% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.93% versus 59.18% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $31.85 million compared to the $31.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mortgage revenue: $0.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.22 million.
Shares of First Busey have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

