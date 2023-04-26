Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Boyd (BYD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) reported $963.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $1.71 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $885.47 million, representing a surprise of +8.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boyd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues Gross- Las Vegas Locals: $240.27 million versus $228.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
  • Revenues Gross- Downtown Las Vegas: $56.56 million versus $52.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.
  • Revenues Gross- Midwest and South Region: $512.17 million versus $586.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals: $126.16 million versus $117.18 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Corporate expense: -$22.24 million versus -$21.97 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South: $198.68 million versus $223.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas: $22.37 million versus $19 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Boyd here>>>

Shares of Boyd have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise