Compared to Estimates, Chubb (CB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Chubb (CB - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.34 billion, up 17.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.41, compared to $3.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.91 billion, representing a surprise of +3.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss and loss expense ratio: 58.9% versus 57.96% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Combined ratio: 86.3% versus 86.05% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Property and casualty - Expense Ratio: 58.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 27.92%.
  • North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 88.5% compared to the 108.89% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio: 83.2% versus 82.75% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 62.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 62.29%.
  • Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio: 84% versus 88.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 48.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 51.05%.
  • North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Policy acquisition cost ratio: 14% compared to the 13.89% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Administrative expense ratio: 6.7% versus 6.57% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Loss and loss expense ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 67.3% versus 59.59% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Policy acquisition cost ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 20.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.58%.
Shares of Chubb have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

