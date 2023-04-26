We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Chubb (CB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2023, Chubb (CB - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.34 billion, up 17.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.41, compared to $3.82 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.91 billion, representing a surprise of +3.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.37.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>
- Loss and loss expense ratio: 58.9% versus 57.96% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Combined ratio: 86.3% versus 86.05% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Property and casualty - Expense Ratio: 58.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 27.92%.
- North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 88.5% compared to the 108.89% average estimate based on four analysts.
- North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio: 83.2% versus 82.75% estimated by four analysts on average.
- North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 62.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 62.29%.
- Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio: 84% versus 88.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 48.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 51.05%.
- North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Policy acquisition cost ratio: 14% compared to the 13.89% average estimate based on four analysts.
- North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Administrative expense ratio: 6.7% versus 6.57% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Loss and loss expense ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 67.3% versus 59.59% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Policy acquisition cost ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 20.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.58%.
Shares of Chubb have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.