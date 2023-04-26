For the quarter ended March 2023, Norfolk Southern (
Compared to Estimates, Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2023, Norfolk Southern (NSC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.13 billion, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.32, compared to $2.93 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.1 billion, representing a surprise of +1.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.15.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Norfolk Southern performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Railway Operating Ratio: 77.3% versus 63.63% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenue ton miles: 43.9 billion compared to the 44.2 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise: 565.3 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 548.34 thousand.
- Carloads (Units) - Volume - Intermodal: 916.8 thousand compared to the 959.16 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Total: $1,891 versus $1,832.57 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products: $653 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $624.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
- Railway operating revenues- Coal: $440 million versus $397.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals: $541 million compared to the $523.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
- Railway operating revenues- Intermodal: $814 million compared to the $879.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Automotive: $284 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $266.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.7%.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Metals and construction: $400 million compared to the $403.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise: $1.88 billion compared to the $1.80 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
Shares of Norfolk Southern have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.