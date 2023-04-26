Back to top

BOK Financial (BOKF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BOK Financial (BOKF - Free Report) reported $530.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 48.8%. EPS of $2.43 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $524.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.29, the EPS surprise was +6.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BOK Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.38% versus 58.47% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.45% versus 3.43% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0.01% compared to the 0.19% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income (Total other operating revenue): $177.87 million compared to the $181.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $352.35 million compared to the $339.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $354.63 million compared to the $342.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of BOK Financial have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

