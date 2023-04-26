We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Amphenol's (APH) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Amphenol’s (APH - Free Report) first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.99%. The earnings figure increased 3% year over year.
Net sales increased 0.7% year over year to $2.97 billion and beat the consensus mark by 3.3%. Organically, net sales increased 8%.
The top line benefited from robust growth across commercial air, broadband communications, military, industrial and automotive markets, as well as a solid contribution from acquisitions.
Quarterly Details
Harsh Environment Solutions’ (28.7% of net sales) sales were $854.2 million, up 17.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Communications Solutions’ (37.9% of net sales) sales were $1.13 billion, down 14.7% year over year.
Amphenol Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote
Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions’ (33.4% of net sales) sales were $993.1 million, up 9.8% year over year.
Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 31.7%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 11.6%.
Adjusted operating margin expanded 10 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20.1%.
Balance Sheet
As of Mar 31, 2023, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.50 billion, higher than $1.43 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.
Total debt was $4.56 billion as of Mar 31, 2023 compared with $4.58 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.
During the quarter, the company purchased 2.1 million shares for $167 million. It also paid dividends of $125 million.
Guidance
Amphenol expects second-quarter 2023 earnings between 66 cents and 68 cents per share, indicating growth between 9% and 12% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $2.890 billion and $2.950 billion.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Amphenol carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Shares of the company have declined 4.2% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s gain of 15.1%.
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) and DigitalOcean (DOCN - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Arista Networks shares have gained 28.8% year to date. ANET is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 1.
DoorDash shares have gained 18.6% year to date. DASH is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4.
DigitalOcean shares have gained 27.5% year to date. DOCN is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.