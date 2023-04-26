We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.10, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had lost 7.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.
Perion Network will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. On that day, Perion Network is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $141.65 million, up 13.03% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $730.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.91% and +14.04%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Perion Network is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Perion Network currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.24.
Also, we should mention that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PERI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PERI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.