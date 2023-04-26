We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME - Free Report) closed at $1.60, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.
VerifyMe, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 78.95% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6 million, up 3650% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $28.25 million, which would represent changes of +86.67% and +44.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VerifyMe, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% higher. VerifyMe, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.