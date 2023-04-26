We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Alpha Metallurgical (AMR - Free Report) closed at $146.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.
Alpha Metallurgical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 8, 2023. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $858.5 million, down 19.91% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $46.09 per share and revenue of $3.25 billion, which would represent changes of -42.02% and -20.82%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha Metallurgical should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alpha Metallurgical currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Alpha Metallurgical is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.07.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.