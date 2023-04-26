We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Modine (MOD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Modine (MOD - Free Report) closed at $20.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating and cooling products maker had lost 5.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Modine as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, down 15.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $604.6 million, up 5.26% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Modine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Modine's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.62.
Investors should also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.31 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MOD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.