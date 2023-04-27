Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Robert Half (RHI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Robert Half (RHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.72 billion, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of +0.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Robert Half performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Protiviti: $494.12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $498.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
  • Revenues- Robert Half Technology: $194.08 million compared to the $203.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Robert Half Finance & Accounting: $777.83 million versus $752.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Service Revenue (Reported)- Permanent placement talent solutions: $156.74 million compared to the $150.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Service Revenue (Reported)- Administrative and customer support: $219.35 million versus $236.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Robert Half here>>>

Shares of Robert Half have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise