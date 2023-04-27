Back to top

PTC Inc. (PTC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $542.18 million, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $538.4 million, representing a surprise of +0.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PTC Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR by Product Group - Total: $1.88 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion.
  • Revenue- Recurring Revenue: $492.14 million compared to the $495.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional Services: $41.12 million compared to the $41.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Perpetual License: $8.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.
Shares of PTC Inc. have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

