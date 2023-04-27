Back to top

KLA (KLAC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, KLA (KLAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.43 billion, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.49, compared to $5.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.30, the EPS surprise was +3.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KLA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control: $2.17 billion versus $2.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process: $128.44 million compared to the $147.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Service: $529.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $550.64 million.
  • Revenues- Product: $1.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion.
  • Revenues- PCB, Display and Component Inspection: $131.92 million versus $185.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.5% change.
Shares of KLA have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

