Image: Bigstock

Roku (ROKU) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Roku (ROKU - Free Report) reported $740.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of -$1.38 for the same period compares to -$0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $711.54 million, representing a surprise of +4.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roku performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Accounts: 71.6 million compared to the 69.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • ARPU: $40.67 compared to the $41.25 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Streaming Hours: 25.1 billion compared to the 23.4 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Platform: $634.62 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $627.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
  • Net Revenue- Devices: $106.37 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $150.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.6%.
  • Gross Profit- Platform: $334.03 million compared to the $334.22 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Devices: $3.57 million versus -$15.65 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Roku have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

