Century Communities (CCS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) reported $752.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 25.9%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $4.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $632.57 million, representing a surprise of +19.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Century Communities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of homes delivered: 1912 compared to the 1566.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average sales price of homes delivered: $384.70 compared to the $389.82 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Financial services: $15.86 million compared to the $18.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Home sales: $735.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $610.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.6%.
  • Revenues- Total homebuilding: $737.14 million compared to the $614.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Century Communities have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

