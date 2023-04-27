Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Teladoc (TDOC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) reported $629.24 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of -$0.37 for the same period compares to -$0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $617.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.51, the EPS surprise was +27.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Teladoc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • U.S. Integrated Care Members: 84.9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 84.1 million.
  • BetterHelp Paying Users: 0.47 million versus 0.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Chronic Care Enrollment: 1.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.04 million.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp: $279.27 million compared to the $268.21 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $349.97 million compared to the $348.56 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp: $17.64 million compared to the $20.42 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $35.13 million versus $26.80 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Teladoc here>>>

Shares of Teladoc have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise