Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BioMarin (BMRN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) reported revenue of $596.42 million, up 14.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $572.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +39.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BioMarin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net product revenues: $586.43 million compared to the $558.95 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.
  • Royalty and other revenues: $9.99 million compared to the $11.55 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME: $123 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $119.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM: $189.20 million compared to the $181.60 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ: $62.40 million compared to the $72.59 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO: $87.80 million versus $70.80 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +345.7% change.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN: $50.50 million versus $41.48 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME: $34.40 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $28.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA: $39.10 million compared to the $41.62 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for BioMarin here>>>

Shares of BioMarin have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise