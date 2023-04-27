Back to top

Amerisafe (AMSF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Amerisafe (AMSF - Free Report) reported revenue of $76.81 million, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.46 million, representing a surprise of +3.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amerisafe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Loss Ratio: 56.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.69%.
  • Net Combined Ratio: 82.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88.96%.
  • Net underwriting Expense Ratio: 24.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 27.79%.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $7.43 million versus $7.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change.
  • Revenues- Fee and other income: $0.20 million compared to the $0.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +74.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $69.18 million compared to the $66.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amerisafe here>>>

Shares of Amerisafe have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

