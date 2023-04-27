Back to top

Graco Inc. (GGG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) reported $529.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $499.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +21.31%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Graco Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $150.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $154.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
  • Net Sales- Process: $133.49 million compared to the $152.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Contractor: $245.97 million versus $196.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial: $52.77 million compared to the $56.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating earnings- Unallocated corporate (expense): -$10.44 million versus -$9.17 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor: $73.77 million compared to the $54.37 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Process: $40.57 million compared to the $31.39 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Graco Inc. have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

