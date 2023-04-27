Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Merit Medical (MMSI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Merit Medical (MMSI - Free Report) reported $297.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $280.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +16.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Merit Medical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Intervention: $113.78 million compared to the $108.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Intervention: $85.33 million compared to the $84.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Endoscopy: $9.59 million versus $8.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- OEM: $41.16 million compared to the $34.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular: $287.98 million versus $272.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Custom Procedural Solutions: $47.70 million compared to the $44.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
Shares of Merit Medical have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

