Wyndham (WH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Wyndham Hotels (WH - Free Report) reported revenue of $313 million, down 15.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $318.18 million, representing a surprise of -1.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wyndham performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees: $121 million compared to the $122.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Management and other fees: $3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -91.4%.
  • Net revenues- Cost reimbursements: $5 million versus $12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -90.9% change.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty: $120 million versus $130.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
Shares of Wyndham have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

