Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lennox (LII) Q1 Earnings

Lennox International (LII - Free Report) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $2.83 for the same period compares to $2.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of +2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lennox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Residential Heating & Cooling: $681 million compared to the $676.78 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Commercial Heating & Cooling: $308.70 million compared to the $207.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.5% year over year.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Corporate and other: -$19.40 million compared to the -$14.27 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Residential Heating & Cooling: $111.10 million versus $102.97 million estimated by 11 analysts on average.
Shares of Lennox have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

