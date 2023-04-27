Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Tradeweb (TW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Tradeweb Markets (TW - Free Report) reported $329.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $327.64 million, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tradeweb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Volumes - Rates: $871 million compared to the $812.12 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Credit: $32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.25 million.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Equities: $20 million versus $21.08 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Money Markets: $442 million compared to the $441.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed: $4.39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.57 million.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Total Variable: $230.84 million compared to the $232.96 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Fixed: $2.31 million compared to the $2.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Fixed: $6.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.75 million.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Fixed: $56.34 million versus $55.66 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Variable: $10.41 million compared to the $11.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Market Data: $22.43 million compared to the $21.98 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Other: $6.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.69 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tradeweb here>>>

Shares of Tradeweb have returned -10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise