FMC Technologies (FTI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
FMC Technologies (FTI - Free Report) reported $1.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how FMC Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Inbound Orders - Subsea Technologies: $2.54 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Order Backlog - Subsea Technologies: $9.40 billion compared to the $8.56 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Book-to-bill - Subsea: 1.8 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.49.
- Order Backlog - Total: $10.61 billion compared to the $9.60 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Order Backlog - Surface Technologies: $1.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion.
- Inbound Orders - Surface Technologies: $322.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $332.50 million.
- Inbound Orders - Total: $2.86 billion versus $2.30 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenue- Surface Technologies: $329.80 million versus $320.03 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change.
- Revenue- Subsea Technologies: $1.39 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
- Subsea- Adjusted EBITDA: $141.90 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $147.44 million.
- Surface- Adjusted EBITDA: $40.30 million compared to the $35.21 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA - Corporate Expensxes: -$26.80 million compared to the -$27.75 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of FMC Technologies have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.