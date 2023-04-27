Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Roper Technologies (ROP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) reported $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $3.90 for the same period compares to $3.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.85, the EPS surprise was +1.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roper Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Application Software: $761.40 million compared to the $736.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Network Software & Systems: $354.50 million compared to the $356.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
  • Operating Profit- Network Software & Systems: $147.50 million compared to the $143.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Application Software: $193.20 million compared to the $189.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Roper Technologies have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

