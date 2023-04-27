Lincoln Electric Holdings (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q1 Earnings
Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $2.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.04.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Lincoln Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- The Harris Products Group: $128.28 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $126.82 million.
- Net Sales- International Welding: $252.42 million compared to the $260.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net Sales- Americas Welding: $658.65 million compared to the $631.80 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Inter-segment sales- International Welding: $6.75 million compared to the $7.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Inter-segment sales- The Harris Products Group: $2.90 million compared to the $2.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Sales- The Harris Products Group: $131.18 million compared to the $129.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
- Total Sales- International Welding: $259.17 million compared to the $273.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
- Inter-segment sales- Americas Welding: $32.32 million compared to the $33.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Sales- Americas Welding: $690.96 million compared to the $667.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year.
- Total Sales- Corporate and Elimination: -$41.97 million versus -$43.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
- Adjusted EBIT- Americas Welding: $132.45 million compared to the $127.04 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Adjusted EBIT- Corporate/Eliminations: -$9.37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$2.63 million.
Shares of Lincoln Electric have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.