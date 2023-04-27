Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) reported $2.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $1.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17, the EPS surprise was -6.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Raymond James Financial, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees: $1.30 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.
  • Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues: $496 million compared to the $513.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Account and service fees: $258 million compared to the $277.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interest income: $915 million compared to the $793.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +278.1% year over year.
  • Total Revenues- Other: $32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.
  • Revenues- Investment banking: $154 million compared to the $165.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Raymond James Financial, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise