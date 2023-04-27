We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) reported $2.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $1.55 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17, the EPS surprise was -6.45%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Raymond James Financial, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees: $1.30 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.
- Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues: $496 million compared to the $513.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Account and service fees: $258 million compared to the $277.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Interest income: $915 million compared to the $793.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +278.1% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Other: $32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.
- Revenues- Investment banking: $154 million compared to the $165.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.5% year over year.
Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.