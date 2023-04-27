Back to top

LKQ (LKQ) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, LKQ (LKQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.35 billion, up 0% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how LKQ performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • North America - Organic Growth: 14.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.17%.
  • Europe - Organic Growth: 9.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.63%.
  • Other - Organic: -14% compared to the -5.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Parts and services - Organic Growth: 7.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.13%.
  • Specialty - Organic Growth: -13.5% versus -3.53% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- North America: $1.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe: $1.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services - Self Service: $60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.73 million.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services: $3.15 billion versus $3.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty: $396 million versus $443.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.9% change.
Shares of LKQ have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

