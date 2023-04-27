Humana (HUM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Humana (
HUM Quick Quote HUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $26.74 billion, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.38, compared to $8.04 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.25, the EPS surprise was +1.41%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated: 85.5% compared to the 86.26% average estimate based on seven analysts. Medical Membership - ASO commercial: 414.8 thousand compared to the 346.85 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Medical Membership - Fully-insured commercial medical: 522.6 thousand versus 441.03 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP: 2956.3 thousand versus 3381.57 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Services: $999 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $955.24 million. Revenues- Premiums: $25.55 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $25.10 billion. Revenues- Investment income (loss): $193 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $179.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6333.3%. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Medicaid and other: $1.91 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.8% year over year. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Medicare stand-alone PDP: $616 million compared to the $547.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Individual Medicare Advantage: $19.81 billion compared to the $19.50 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Group Medicare Advantage: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year. Revenues- Consolidated- Services revenue- Provider Services: $201 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $158.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +77.9%. View all Key Company Metrics for Humana here>>>
Shares of Humana have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Humana (HUM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2023, Humana (HUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $26.74 billion, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.38, compared to $8.04 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.25, the EPS surprise was +1.41%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Humana here>>>
- Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated: 85.5% compared to the 86.26% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Medical Membership - ASO commercial: 414.8 thousand compared to the 346.85 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Medical Membership - Fully-insured commercial medical: 522.6 thousand versus 441.03 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP: 2956.3 thousand versus 3381.57 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenues- Services: $999 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $955.24 million.
- Revenues- Premiums: $25.55 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $25.10 billion.
- Revenues- Investment income (loss): $193 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $179.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6333.3%.
- Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Medicaid and other: $1.91 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Medicare stand-alone PDP: $616 million compared to the $547.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Individual Medicare Advantage: $19.81 billion compared to the $19.50 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Group Medicare Advantage: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Consolidated- Services revenue- Provider Services: $201 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $158.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +77.9%.
Shares of Humana have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.